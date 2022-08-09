Bradford shock Hull thanks to Andy Cook double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Bradford shock Hull thanks to Andy Cook double

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:09 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 10:38 pm
Andy Cook was Bradford’s match-winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Andy Cook was Bradford’s match-winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade.

Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years.

Hull manager Shota Arveladze made seven changes to his side but they still went in front on 24 minutes.

Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan for a fierce drive that Harry Lewis tipped on to the bar – but the ball rebounded off the Bradford keeper and into the net for an unfortunate own goal.

But the home team turned the game on its head with two goals in a five-minute spell before half-time.

Brad Halliday’s right-wing cross was firmly headed home by Cook after 39 minutes – and the Bradford centre forward struck again when he swept the ball in following a clever step-over from Jake Young.

Mallik Wilks was denied by Romoney Crichlow’s well-timed challenge in the penalty area as Hull chased an equaliser.

Bradford went close to a third when Scott Banks played Harry Chapman through and he fired across goal and wide.

Hull’s best chance to equalise fell to Sean McLoughlin, whose effort from Callum Elder’s corner was blocked on the line by Halliday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]