Norwich progress in cup after shoot-out win over Birmingham

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:09 pm
Josh Sargent converted the decisive spot-kick as Norwich beat Birmingham on penalties (Adam Davy/PA)
Josh Sargent converted the decisive spot-kick as Norwich beat Birmingham on penalties (Adam Davy/PA)

Norwich beat Birmingham 4-2 on penalties to make progress in the Carabao Cup after throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes at Carrow Road.

Josh Sargent converted the decisive spot-kick after Sam Cosgrove and Jonathan Leko had their efforts saved by Angus Gunn in an entertaining all-Championship encounter.

A cagey first half of few clear-cut chances came to life in spectacular fashion with two stoppage-time goals from the hosts.

The deadlock was broken when Danel Sinani headed home a deflected cross from Jordan Hugill, with keeper Neil Etheridge getting a hand to the close-range effort but failing to keep it out.

A couple of minutes later it was 2-0 as Jacob Sorensen fired home a magnificent curler from 25 yards after the lively Sinani had broken clear down the right and picked him out.

Birmingham needed a quick response and they got one, with Leko halving the deficit after 53 minutes with an unerring low finish into the bottom corner after the Canaries had carelessly lost possession in midfield.

Sinani then went desperately close to restoring Norwich’s two-goal advantage with a lob over the stranded Etheridge which came back off the crossbar.

It was a lucky escape for John Eustace’s side and they made the most of it, making it 2-2 in the 77th minute when Jordan Graham’s corner went in off young defender Jonathan Tomkinson, who was making his Canaries debut.

