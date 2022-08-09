Late Danny Rose winner helps Stevenage stun Reading in cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late Danny Rose winner helps Stevenage stun Reading in cup

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:15 pm
Danny Rose celebrates scoring a late winner for Stevenage at Reading (Adam Davy/PA)
Danny Rose struck a late winner as an inexperienced Reading side slid out of the Carabao Cup first round after a 2-1 home defeat by Stevenage.

The League Two outfit dominated a scrappy first half, going ahead early on when 19-year-old loanee Saxon Earley scored from inside the home area.

Reading levelled in the 63rd minute through Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s first goal for the club but Danny Rose pounced one minute from time to send the Hertfordshire side through.

Royals manager Paul Ince fielded mostly youngsters, with eight changes to his starting XI, while Stevenage boss Steve Evans did similar, with seven alterations.

It was the visitors who started the better and they were rewarded for their efforts when they went ahead in the 10th minute.

Kane Smith crossed low from the right and left-back Earley, on loan from Norwich, supplied a crisp finish for his first goal in senior football.

Reading offered little in response in the opening period but they equalised just past the hour mark when Ehibhatiomhan cleverly guided home a precise through ball from substitute Mamadi Camara.

But Stevenage struck right at the end, Rose finding the net with a composed effort at the far post from Dan Sweeney’s cross.

