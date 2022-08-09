Tom Nichols strike enough for Crawley to see off Bristol Rovers in cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Nichols strike enough for Crawley to see off Bristol Rovers in cup clash

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:16 pm
Tom Nichols scored the only goal (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tom Nichols scored the only goal of the game against his former club as Crawley gave boss Kevin Betsy his first win in three attempts with a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over League One Bristol Rovers.

Betsy made six changes after two successive 1-0 league defeats and the Reds responded with an energetic performance.

Striker Nichols settled the tie 16 minutes from time as Rovers went out of the competition at the first-round stage for the third season in a row.

Rovers boss Joey Barton, who made only one change to his side by recalling defender Alfie Kilgour, went into the game admitting he is currently working with a “very small, tight-knit group”.

Striker Aaron Collins forced Crawley goalkeeper Corey Addai into an early save and Harry Anderson’s touch was too heavy when fed by Collins shortly afterwards.

Former Rovers striker Nichols was gifted with a chance after James Belshaw failed to gather the ball cleanly, but the keeper recovered to keep out a low shot.

Crawley threatened shortly before the interval when Tony Craig fed Jake Hessenthaler and his cross was volleyed wide by George Francomb.

Addai came to the Reds’ rescue in the 49th minute by turning a goal-bound shot from Collins around a post after he was played in by John Marquis.

Sam Finley saw a deflected shot go over for Rovers before Collins had a close-range effort ruled out for offside just after the hour.

Striker Ryan Loft should have done better when heading an Antony Evans cross wide, before Nichols struck to put Crawley ahead.

Nichols raced onto a through ball by Jack Powell and, after having his initial shot blocked by Belshaw, he calmly steered the rebound low into the net.

Substitute Aramide Oteh struck the outside of a post and also fired over from a pass by Nichols as Crawley finished strongly.

