Rochdale leave it late to see off Burton

Rochdale left it late before securing their passage through to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Goals in the dying minutes from James Ball and Devante Rodney ensured League Two Dale claimed the scalp of Burton from the division above.

With the prospect of a penalty shoot-out looking increasingly likely, Ball belatedly broke the deadlock in the 86th minute.

The spot-kick was awarded when Abraham Odoh cut in from the left and was tripped by Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Then in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Rochdale added a second goal through Rodney who raced from halfway on to a clearance from goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell to shoot low past Burton goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

The victory was no more than Rochdale deserved as they had the clearest chances of the night.

And after losing their first two league matches, the win was a confidence-builder for Robbie Stockdale’s side as they outplayed the Brewers for much of the night.

But it was another setback for Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, whose side have lost all three league and cup games so far and were clearly lacking in confidence.