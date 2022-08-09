Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaps praise on matchwinner Armani Little

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaps praise on matchwinner Armani Little

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:21 pm
Ian Burchnall was pleased to progress (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ian Burchnall was pleased to progress (Mike Egerton/PA)

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaped praise on Armani Little as his side made it comfortably into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Little, a summer signing from Torquay, scored a goal in each half as Rovers claimed a 2-0 win against Leyton Orient.

“Armani is a great finisher and connects with the ball so well and when Josh March came off with a migraine he led the line well,” said Burchnall.

Burchnall felt his side were good value for the win, adding: “The first 30 minutes of both halves we were really good and some of the football we played was excellent.

“We had a couple of chances to put it to bed, but overall it was a good collective performance. Our back three were excellent and Luke McGee made some good decisions.”

Meanwhile, Orient boss Wellens, who made seven changes to the team that beat Crawley 1-0 at the weekend, said: “We didn’t really need the game to be honest and we made changes to the side.

“We enjoyed a decent spell when we hit the post and their keeper made some good saves, but Forest Green deserved the win.”

