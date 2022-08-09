Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury deserved ‘big win’ over Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury deserved ‘big win’ over Carlisle

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:25 pm
Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury deserved their win over Carlisle (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury deserved their win over Carlisle (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill felt his side more than deserved their thrilling 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Carlisle.

United took the lead after Ryan Edmondson scored his first Carlisle goal after 13 minutes.

Luke Leahy levelled for Town with a fine free-kick in first-half stoppage time.

Dan Udoh spun well to give the Shrews the lead, before Kristian Dennis controlled and finished to level with nine minutes to go.

But Chey Dunkley put Shrewsbury through after getting on the end of Matthew Pennington’s free-kick with four minutes to go.

“It was a tough game, but I think we deserved it in the end,” said Cotterill.

“They are in the upper echelons of their league and we are in the bottom echelons of ours.

“It was a big win for us and I’m really pleased for the lads. I’ve seen the work they have put in to try and get a result.

“There will be a team that gets knocked out tonight and no-one will have seen it coming and on nights like this you have to make sure you’re not the team.

“We were the better team and did enough to win the game.”

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson wants his side to build on what he classed as an excellent performance.

“We played really good football and it was an excellent performance,” he said.

“For long periods we have dominated and created some really good opportunities.

“Sadly we’ve come away with nothing. We have to dust ourselves down now for the next league game.

“If we want to be a good team we have to do everything we can to make sure we don’t lose two in a row.

“It was one of the poorest refereeing decisions I have seen for a long time, but poor refereeing is not why we lost.”

