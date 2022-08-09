Dave Challinor hails the strength of Stockport’s squad after win at Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Challinor hails the strength of Stockport’s squad after win at Harrogate

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:33 pm
Dave Challinor’s Stockport reached the second round (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dave Challinor’s Stockport reached the second round (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stockport manager Dave Challinor hailed the strength of his squad after a side featuring nine changes to Saturday’s starting line-up won 1-0 at Harrogate in the Carabao Cup.

Connor Jennings settled matters with a 53rd-minute penalty as County also celebrated their first win back as an EFL outfit following consecutive league defeats against Barrow and Stevenage.

The Hatters chief will now face a welcome selection headache for this weekend’s home match against Colchester.

He said: “The lads who played tonight have done themselves a favour from the first opportunities that they have had. They produced good performances and we have got a strong squad.

“I said to all the players at the start of the season that they’d get opportunities and they’ve helped us get our first win of the season, which is great for us. Now, we can look forward to the next round which will bring different opportunities.”

On the side’s overall display, Challinor added: “It was much more like us. I thought it was a really good performance, especially in the first half.

“It was a game where both teams wanted to try and play, which is a bit different to what we faced in the first two games.”

Home boss Simon Weaver also drew positives from the contest in defeat, saying: “They were on top during the first 20 minutes, but we played well after that and there were some terrific signs in terms of people coming out of their shells and the way we kept passing and probing.

“We just didn’t get a finish on any of our chances, but there were some excellent individual performances from a new team that is still gelling.

“We had enough territory to get a result and the players gave it their all, so there were plenty of positives.”

