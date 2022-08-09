‘He’s a real handful’ – Mark Hughes hails Andy Cook after Carabao Cup upset

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Hughes hailed striker Andy Cook as Bradford knocked out Championship side Hull in the Carabao Cup.

Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to win 2-1 – their first home win in the competition for eight years.

Hughes said: “We showed a little bit too much respect to Hull at the beginning, but after that we were excellent.

“It was a really pleasing performance on a number of levels. Cooky was great, not only the goals but his play.

“He’s a real handful and came back strong in pre-season. He’s always scored goals throughout his career and will always cause a problem for defenders with his physicality.”

Hull manager Shota Arveladze made seven changes to his side but they still went in front on 24 minutes.

Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan for a fierce drive that Harry Lewis tipped on to the bar – but the ball rebounded off the Bradford keeper and into the net.

But the home team turned the game on its head with two goals in a five-minute spell before half-time.

Brad Halliday’s right-wing cross was firmly headed home by Cook after 39 minutes – and the Bradford centre forward struck again when he swept the ball in following a clever step-over from Jake Young.

Mallik Wilks was denied by Romoney Crichlow’s well-timed challenge in the penalty area as Hull chased an equaliser.

Bradford went close to a third when Harry Chapman fired across goal and wide, while Hull’s best chance to equalise came when Halliday cleared Sean McLoughlin’s shot off the line.

Arveladze admitted: “We took this game too easy, which is very very sad for me and for the club. I expect more from the boys.

“You have to learn to manage. You ask more, you expect more. You make seven changes and want more.

“I have to give Bradford credit, they worked really hard to win this game. We expected to have a tough game, never thought it would be easy.

“I’m very sad and disappointed for our supporters who came here.”