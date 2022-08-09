‘He’s a real handful’ – Mark Hughes hails Andy Cook after Carabao Cup upset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘He’s a real handful’ – Mark Hughes hails Andy Cook after Carabao Cup upset

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:35 pm
Mark Hughes was all smiles after Bradford claimed the scalp of Hull (Tim Markland/PA)
Mark Hughes hailed striker Andy Cook as Bradford knocked out Championship side Hull in the Carabao Cup.

Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to win 2-1 – their first home win in the competition for eight years.

Hughes said: “We showed a little bit too much respect to Hull at the beginning, but after that we were excellent.

“It was a really pleasing performance on a number of levels. Cooky was great, not only the goals but his play.

“He’s a real handful and came back strong in pre-season. He’s always scored goals throughout his career and will always cause a problem for defenders with his physicality.”

Hull manager Shota Arveladze made seven changes to his side but they still went in front on 24 minutes.

Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan for a fierce drive that Harry Lewis tipped on to the bar – but the ball rebounded off the Bradford keeper and into the net.

But the home team turned the game on its head with two goals in a five-minute spell before half-time.

Brad Halliday’s right-wing cross was firmly headed home by Cook after 39 minutes – and the Bradford centre forward struck again when he swept the ball in following a clever step-over from Jake Young.

Mallik Wilks was denied by Romoney Crichlow’s well-timed challenge in the penalty area as Hull chased an equaliser.

Bradford went close to a third when Harry Chapman fired across goal and wide, while Hull’s best chance to equalise came when Halliday cleared Sean McLoughlin’s shot off the line.

Arveladze admitted: “We took this game too easy, which is very very sad for me and for the club. I expect more from the boys.

“You have to learn to manage. You ask more, you expect more. You make seven changes and want more.

“I have to give Bradford credit, they worked really hard to win this game. We expected to have a tough game, never thought it would be easy.

“I’m very sad and disappointed for our supporters who came here.”

