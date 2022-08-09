Paul Hurst admits he enjoyed Grimsby’s comfortable Carabao Cup win over Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hurst admits he enjoyed Grimsby’s comfortable Carabao Cup win over Crewe

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:45 pm
Paul Hurst’s Grimsby were comfortable winners (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Paul Hurst’s Grimsby were comfortable winners (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Paul Hurst admits he enjoyed watching rampant Grimsby overwhelm Crewe to reach the Carabao Cup second round with a 4-0 win at Blundell Park.

Goals from Luke Waterfall, Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne settled the game as Grimsby stand by for a possible date with Premier League opponents in the next stage following their return to the competition this season.

Grimsby were particularly dangerous from set-pieces as Bryn Morris provided the supply line for Waterfall to nod the opener and Green to rifle home a second.

Smith got his name on the scoresheet from a similar situation – with Anthony Glennon this time grabbing the assist – as Wearne blasted into the net three minutes from time after combining with Grimsby substitute Brendan Kiernan.

Hurst said: “It was enjoyable to win so comfortably. It’s not that often you get to stand in the dugout and enjoy the last few minutes of a game to be honest.

“I was really pleased as there were some good performances and the lads coming off the bench had an impact as well.

“I don’t think we have picked up any injuries, so if that’s the case it was a good night for us and we can look forward to the draw. Not that we wouldn’t have been strong, because I’ve spoken about the squad, but I didn’t want to make too many changes.”

Crewe manager Alex Morris said: “We made changes because we need to ask questions and we are going to need everybody to contribute this season. We wanted to win the game and there was no reason why we couldn’t with the team we selected.

“A lot of our players were not up to the required level. It’s not the end of the world, but we want to breed a culture where winning matters.”

