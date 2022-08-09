Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley eyeing cup draw with rivals Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley eyeing cup draw with rivals Southampton

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:47 pm
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is dreaming of facing Southampton at Fratton Park in the second round of the Carabao Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is dreaming of facing Southampton at Fratton Park in the second round of the Carabao Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is dreaming of facing Southampton at Fratton Park in the second round of the Carabao Cup after seeing his troops dump Championship side Cardiff out of the competition.

After a goalless first half, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis from the penalty spot and substitute Colby Bishop scored to send the League One side through following a 3-0 win.

Cowley said: “We’d love to have them [Southampton] at Fratton Park.

“I got to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with Lincoln so I believe in the magic of the cup and the romance of football. Never say never.

“This was a good night for us. To make that amount of changes coming to a Championship club, and to keep a clean sheet and win, is really good.

“We had to earn the right in the first half with a side that had five players who were 21 or under. They earned our trust and the senior players supported them really well.

“We defended well from the front from the beginning, we also put our bodies on the line when needed.

“We are unbeaten in three games this season, which is a good start for us, and it’s a step in the right direction in the journey we are on for self-improvement.”

Cardiff manager Steve Morison wasn’t happy his players failed to make a statement and try to force their way into the side to face Birmingham on Saturday.

“I am at a loss at the moment. They were poor goals – just clear the ball and defend properly,” said Morison.

“They were given a chance to get selected for the weekend game against Birmingham but they didn’t take it.

“It means I’ve got a free hit in selection this weekend because nobody can complain if I don’t pick them.

“It is difficult to take a positive. We had numerous opportunities and they had a third of what we had and scored three goals. It’s really frustrating.

“It was really positive at half-time and I was expecting more of the same in the second half. But that didn’t happen and we really need to show up on Saturday.”

Morison also confirmed Cardiff had turned down a bid for striker Isaak Davies from Burnley.

He added: “They made an offer. It’s got rejected as he’s not for sale.

“Unless a player comes to me and tells me he doesn’t want to be here and he wants to leave, then we’ll look at the situation.

“But as far as I’m concerned we are not selling our young players for anything. He will play an important part for us this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal