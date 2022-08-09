Scott Brown enjoying a ‘fantastic ride’ after Fleetwood knock out Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Brown enjoying a ‘fantastic ride’ after Fleetwood knock out Wigan

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:52 pm
Scott Brown happy to see Fleetwood win back-to-back home games (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scott Brown happy to see Fleetwood win back-to-back home games (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was delighted that his side backed up Saturday’s win at home against Plymouth with another home success on Tuesday night after knocking Wigan out of the Carabao Cup.

With those two wins, with the Wigan success secured by Ged Garner’s goal, Brown put to bed a statistic he was unaware of before joining the Cods.

“I only found out after the game on Saturday that the lads have not won at home in eight months,” said Brown. “I think the talent has shown in the last two games, the urgency to get the ball back and the shape as soon as we lose the ball.”

When asked about the difference between playing and managing, Brown thought it came mainly in the sleep department.

“If you win, you sleep well, if you don’t, you don’t sleep well. For me it is different because I have been thrown in the deep end because I only retired two or three days before getting the job.

“But it has been a fantastic ride so far. There has been ups and downs and it is only three games into the season.”

Wigan boss Leam Richardson was not downhearted with his side’s performance.

“I thought we had six or seven of the lads from the academy play tonight against a League One team,” said Richardson.

“I think they only made a couple of changes from their Plymouth win at the weekend. So I stand there tonight mostly very proud.

“I thought they moved the ball excellently well, some good phases of play, the big chances fell to us so the biggest disappointment is not to score more goals and the result.

“When you come out and see the number of fans, cheering them on, willing them on to do well, I am sure they will have the same opinion as I have. Some excellent performances.”

