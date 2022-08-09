Michael Flynn ‘relaxed’ as Walsall waited to break down Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Flynn ‘relaxed’ as Walsall waited to break down Swindon

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:52 pm
Michael Flynn was unconcerned by stubborn Swindon (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Walsall manager Michael Flynn claimed it was a case of if, not when, Walsall would score against 10-man Swindon.

The Saddlers took 79 minutes to get their noses in front through a Danny Johnson penalty after Harrison Minturn saw red on his professional debut for the visitors, before Timmy Abraham wrapped things up with his first Walsall goal two minutes later.

“It was just a matter of if not when the goal came”, claimed Flynn. “We were already dominating the game and we were quite relaxed already but it was nice to finish them off.

“I thought first half it took us a while to get going, I made a lot of changes but we gave Swindon too much time and too much space and second half I thought we were brilliant.

“There are a few who have taken their opportunity, Liam Bennett was exceptional, Tom Knowles was brilliant, Donervon Daniels and Rohan Maher were very lively and would have had longer if he wasn’t late for the team meeting.”

The controversial penalty decision broke the game open for the hosts, as the referee originally gave a free-kick for offside before reversing his decision, sending Minturn for an early bath and giving Johnson the chance to put Walsall a goal to the good.

Swindon manager Scott Lindsey explained: “I’ve just watched it back and he’s not actually in the box when he gets brought down, I haven’t spoken to the referee to find out what went on but I’ll find out.

“We played a young side and it was good for them. I actually thought we played really well without really creating anything.

“I thought we ran out of steam second half, it was a tough night but they’ll get a lot of experience from it, especially the young players.”

