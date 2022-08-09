Robbie Stockdale calm after Carabao Cup upset of Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Stockdale calm after Carabao Cup upset of Burton

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 10:58 pm
Robbie Stockdale refused to get carried away (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robbie Stockdale refused to get carried away (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale refused to go overboard with the Carabao Cup victory against Burton.

James Ball’s penalty and Devante Rodney’s stoppage-time clincher finally saw off the League One side.

“It was a really positive night for us – but it is just the start,” explained Stockdale, who was mindful his side had lost its first two league matches.

Stockdale was delighted with the response to Saturday’s loss at Gillingham where he was unhappy with his side’s energy levels.

He said: “The win was thoroughly deserved. From where we started on Saturday, it was chalk and cheese.

“I was angry on Saturday, but always knew it was in us. We have to make sure it is not just a one-off and have to do it again.

“It was a good night, we played well and are in the next round of the cup, but it will be pointless if we don’t do it in the next game against Grimsby.

“We have good players – that is why they are here. We believe we have the quality and physicality to beat anyone in our division and have just beaten a team in the division above.

“When we were criticised on Saturday, it was deserved, but against Burton we deserved praise to a man and even the substitutes.”

The defeat increased the pressure on Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink whose side has lost its first three league and cup games.

Hasselbaink admitted his side is not in a good place, explaining: “We are in a difficult moment.

“The only way we are going to get out of it is through hard work and keep believing. It is tough to pick ourselves up, but we have to do it as nobody else will do it.

“We need to be better. It is our own fault as we are giving away goals from our mistakes.

“We are doing things not expected of us, losing balls in silly areas and getting punished for it. We gave chances away from our own set-pieces. And in the final third, we want more creativity.”

