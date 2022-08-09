Half-time telling off from Micky Mellon helped inspire Tranmere comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Half-time telling off from Micky Mellon helped inspire Tranmere comeback

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 11:04 pm
Micky Mellon’s side progressed (Simon Marper/PA)
A half-time telling off from Tranmere boss Micky Mellon helped inspire his side to a 12-11 penalty shoot-out win after they came from 2-0 behind to draw 2-2 with Accrington in normal time.

A staggering 26 penalties were taken with Rovers keeper Mateusz Hewelt saving from Joe Pritchard while his counterpart Lukas Jensen kept out Rhys Hughes before it went to sudden death.

Then Hewelt superbly denied Shaun Whalley as the players stood up to take them for the second time to send League Two Tranmere into the second round.

Two quick-fire goals gave Stanley a 2-0 lead. In the 37th minute Korede Adedoyin fired into the far corner of the net before Ryan Astley’s shot went in off the post three minutes later.

Rovers got one back in the 62nd minute through Josh Hawkes and, with almost the final kick of the game, Paul Lewis slid in at the far post to take the game to penalties, with Astley getting the last touch.

“We need to be at it from the off,” said Mellon. “The players shouldn’t need abuse at half-time to kick-start them. We should never be outfought and we were too lame in the first half.

“In the second half we showed more of those qualities but there are still areas to improve.

“To be 2-0 down and turn it around to 2-2 and win on penalties is credit to the lads.

“We brought Mateusz from non-league as a number three but he is way ahead of that and he showed it.”

Stanley boss John Coleman said: “They must have thought they were dead and buried at half-time and we should have been more than two goals ahead. Then we meandered through the second half and gifted them two goals.

“Penalties are a lottery – there were some unbelievable penalties – but we are disappointed.

“Tranmere seem to have the hex over us. Whatever we do, we can’t beat them.”

