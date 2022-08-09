Jon Brady takes positives from youthful Northampton display despite cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jon Brady takes positives from youthful Northampton display despite cup exit

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 11:04 pm
Jon Brady was happy despite a cup exit at the hands of Northampton (Nigel French/PA)
Northampton manager Jon Brady and Wycombe assistant boss Richard Dobson were both pleased with the efforts of their younger players during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Sixfields.

Wycombe prevailed 2-1 through first-half goals from Joe Jacobson and D’Mani Mellor but they had to survive a second-half fightback as Louis Appere halved the deficit from the penalty spot.

Northampton rang the changes, making seven in all, but they could not recover from a sluggish first 45 minutes.

“I think it was a good exercise for us in many ways despite the result,” said Brady. “What we wanted to do tonight was to give the younger players an opportunity and eight of the starting XI were aged 24 or under.

“We wanted to have a look at them. There could have been better moments in possession in terms of when to retain and when to play those key passes and the ball was turned over too much early on.

“But we were much better in the second half. We played with a lot more purpose and a lot more intensity and to have 20 shots in total tonight bodes well. We just couldn’t get that second goal.”

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth missed the game due to family commitments so his assistant stepped in.

“We are really pleased,” said Dobson. “We obviously made a lot of changes to the team and we had a lot of younger players involved.

“I asked them before the game to grow into men tonight and understand how to win a game of football against a very good League Two team and I was delighted with their contribution.

“It was a very professional performance from a youthful team. We feel we have some good young players coming through but it’s time to come of age and they don’t want to be sat there in the stands.”

