Mark Kennedy sees plenty of excitement with Lincoln’s Ted Bishop

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy hailed “incredible talent” Ted Bishop for his wonderful solo goal in the 3-0 win over Doncaster in the Carabao Cup.

Bishop carried the ball from inside his own half before finishing smartly to double Lincoln’s lead after Charlie Kendall’s early goal. Anthony Scully rounded off the comfortable triumph.

“It’s a stunning goal from Teddy,” Kennedy said. “He’s an incredible talent. He was desperate to play in this one and even though we’d pencilled him in for 45 minutes, he wanted to stay on.

“We have to nurture him and take care of him. He’s a brilliant talent and he showed that.”

Kennedy was delighted with Lincoln’s second-half performance, after feeling his side failed to build on their early pressure following Kendall’s 12th-minute strike.

“I thought we were excellent tonight,” he said. “We started really well and I thought the worst thing that happened to us was scoring. We lost our way a bit after that.

“We needed half-time to remind ourselves about the processes and what we wanted to do. I thought in the second half we were awesome on and off the ball.

“There were some really good passages of play and the structure was great. I wanted us to run over Doncaster and I think physically we were very impressive tonight and the clean sheet is massive for us.”

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey hopes the defeat will be a wake-up call for his team after being caught out not performing well.

Rovers have taken four points from their opening two league matches despite not being at their best and McSheffrey is hopeful his players will take heed from the sobering defeat.

He said: “It’s disappointing but I’m hoping it could be a blessing. We’ve got points on the board in the league under difficult circumstances but without playing how we want to play.

“It’s a wake-up call to a few people. There’s shirts available now for the weekend, definitely. We wanted to start well, start fast and get in their faces. But we needed to make good decisions and we didn’t do that.”