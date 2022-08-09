Pete Wild full of praise for penalty hero Paul Farman as Barrow down Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pete Wild full of praise for penalty hero Paul Farman as Barrow down Blackpool

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 11:53 pm
Paul Farman was Barrow’s hero (Will Matthews/PA)
Paul Farman was Barrow’s hero (Will Matthews/PA)

Pete Wild was full of praise for penalty hero Paul Farman after he helped Barrow to a Carabao Cup shoot-out win over Championship Blackpool.

The tie was settled by the lottery of spot-kicks after a 0-0 draw in normal time, with Lewis Fiorini missing the target to put the visitors into the second round.

Farman had given the Bluebirds the advantage with a stunning save to deny defender Callum Connelly and Wild, who is yet to taste defeat in his first season at the club, said his shot-stopper deserved the glory.

“Paul Farman is a top fella,” said Wild. “He makes big saves for us and keeps us in games.

“It helps having a good back four in front of him, which I think he’s got.

“But when he does something like that in penalties, then you’ve got to be pleased for him.

“You’ve got to defend well, coming to a Championship side – you’ve got to defend the box well. I thought we defended well, we had limited chances, but that’s football.

“I’m delighted for the lads that they stood strong. It was a chance for us to express ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Blackpool manager Michael Appleton conceded their lower league opponents had earned the luck in the shoot-out.

“Barrow earned a little bit of luck,” he said after the game. “There’s no doubt about that, with the effort they put in.

“I said to the players before the game that about 50-60 per cent of clubs who are in higher divisions will lose tonight – just make sure we’re not one of them. Unfortunately, we have been, and what I said to them has come true.

“I thought we were more threatening second half – we moved the ball really well in the first half as well.

“Between both boxes we were great, and then obviously, the reality is you get paid to score goals.”

