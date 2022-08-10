Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 7:05 am
Manchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.

Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red Devils are considering making a move on Watford’s Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr. The 24-year-old has previously been linked with United and has scored 25 goals across 94 games for the Hornets.

Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino celebrates scoring
Could Yeremy Pino end up plying his trade in the capital? (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino could soon be playing his football in London. Liverpool are interested in the 19-year-old but it is Arsenal who have made a £33m offer for the winger which is set to be accepted, says Metro while citing Spanish outlet AS. The teenager would join summer recruits Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira if he moved to the Emirates.

The Standard says Chelsea are preparing an offer for Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei. The Italian club will reportedly accept a fee of some £12m for the 19-year-old who has impressed despite not yet making his senior professional debut.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing between City and Anderlecht over Sergio Gomez. The Belgian side want about £12m for the 21-year-old and Blues boss Pep Guardiola is keen not to miss out on a second signing after Chelsea swiftly snapped up City target Marc Cucurella.

Players to watch

Goncalo Ramos: The Express says Newcastle will soon submit an opening offer for Benfica’s striker, 21, who is also being courted by Paris St Germain.

Sandro Tonali: Arsenal have held talks with AC Milan about signing the 22-year-old Italy midfielder, according to the Mail which cites Calcio Mercato.

