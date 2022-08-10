Rangers’ Malik Tillman thanks fans for ‘pushing us every minute’ of comeback win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers’ Malik Tillman thanks fans for ‘pushing us every minute’ of comeback win

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 8:57 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 9:05 am
Malik Tillman dedicated Tuesday night’s win to the Rangers fans (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malik Tillman dedicated Tuesday night’s win to the Rangers fans (Steve Welsh/PA)

Malik Tillman dedicated Rangers’ thrilling 3-0 Champions League qualifying win over Union Saint-Gilloise to the fans who roared them into the play-off with a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

The pressure was on Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side on Tuesday night after last week’s 2-0 defeat in Belgium and it was noted before the return game at Ibrox that the Light Blues had never overcome such a first-leg result in Europe.

However, a James Tavernier penalty just before the break set up an exhilarating second half and goals from striker Antonio Colak and 20-year-old Tillman – his first for the Govan club since signing on loan from Bayern Munich – saw off the visitors, who had Lazare Amani sent off in stoppage time.

Rangers will now play PSV Eindhoven in the play-off, with the first game in Glasgow next Tuesday, and a delighted Tillman told RangersTV: “It was an amazing feeling.

“After the game last week we needed Ibrox and the fans and a big game from us.

“I think we did pretty well so thanks to the fans for pushing us every minute. It was for them.

“It was crazy. I think when you have these kind of fans, it’s just an amazing feeling to play in front of them.

Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise – UEFA Champions League – Third Qualifying Round – Second Leg – Ibrox Stadium
Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates at full-time (Steve Welsh/PA)

“They push you forward every single second. It was just amazing.”

Tillman was delighted to get off the mark at Ibrox with such an important goal – in the 78th minute he leaped high above USG keeper Anthony Moris to head in a looping cross from left-back Borna Barisic – but insists that the Gers squad will have to remain focused as they now prepare for the cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday before the home game against Dutch side PSV next Tuesday.

He said: “It’s always nice to help the team, but it was the win for the team not only for me.

“We try to win every game. We have to focus on every game and try to win every one of them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]