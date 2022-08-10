Major injury blow for Ross County defender Connor Randall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Major injury blow for Ross County defender Connor Randall

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 3:53 pm
Ross County defender Connor Randall, left, has fractured his leg (Trevor Martin/PA)
Ross County defender Connor Randall, left, has fractured his leg (Trevor Martin/PA)

Ross County defender Connor Randall will be out for “a significant period of time” after fracturing his leg in the 3-1 defeat by Celtic on Saturday.

The 26-year-old came off in the 71st minute of the cinch Premiership clash in Dingwall after injuring himself in the process of stopping Hoops winger Jota.

A statement on the Staggies’ official Twitter account said: “We can today confirm that Connor Randall has suffered a fractured bone in his leg during Saturday’s match with Celtic that will keep him out for a significant period of time.

“Connor has now started his road to recovery and we know he will come back stronger than before.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal