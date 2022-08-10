Romelu Lukaku fuelled by ‘anger’ after disappointing Chelsea return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Romelu Lukaku fuelled by ‘anger’ after disappointing Chelsea return

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 4:03 pm
Romelu Lukaku is determined to make an impact back at Inter Milan (Adam Davy/PA)
Romelu Lukaku is determined to make an impact back at Inter Milan (Adam Davy/PA)

Romelu Lukaku is determined to use the “anger” from an underwhelming campaign at Chelsea to impress again with Inter Milan.

The Belgium striker has returned to Inter on loan for the new season, moving back to the club he left to re-join Chelsea in a £97.5million deal during the summer of 2021.

Former Everton and Manchester United forward Lukaku failed to hit the heights of previous spells in England, but still finished with 15 goals.

Lukaku, 29, intends to prove the critics wrong by having an impressive second spell with the Nerazzurri.

“The (last) season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before,” Lukaku said in an interview with DAZN Italia.

“I think in one year everyone has forgotten about the things I am capable of doing on the pitch. That is a kind of anger that I have inside me.

Romelu Lukaku rues a missed chance
Romelu Lukaku failed to make a major impact at Chelsea last season (John Walton/PA)

“That now the [Inter] team has it too, which didn’t win last year, all together we hope to do better and bring something home.”

Lukaku had a spell at Chelsea as a teenager, but was let go by the club in 2014, eventually joining Everton after successful loan spells with both West Brom and the Toffees.

A £75million move to United followed in 2017, before Lukaku completed another big-money switch to Inter two years later.

Reflecting on his earlier career at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku said: “I think before, when I left, I wanted to take revenge at Chelsea because when I was young it was my team for 11 years.

“I had the opportunity to go back there and thought I would be a hero, but that wasn’t the case.

“In March, I heard there was an opportunity to come back here (to Inter).

“Slowly I didn’t say anything, but toward the end of the season we did a very good job with the club and I was able to come back here.

“I make reflections only at the end of the season, so after the last game I put myself to think what my situation was – I saw that as a player with Inter I did well, the season at Chelsea for me was difficult.

“I had no doubts, that is why I made the decision to come back here (to Inter).”

