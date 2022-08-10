Footballers’ names read to jurors in Benjamin Mendy trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Footballers’ names read to jurors in Benjamin Mendy trial

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 4:40 pm
Benjamin Mendy arrives at court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy arrives at court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Potential jurors in the sexual offences trial of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy have been asked if they have connections to five Premier League players.

The names of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones – who all either play for or previously played for City – were read to a jury panel at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday ahead of the trial, which is expected to open on Monday.

The potential jurors, selected from a panel of 38, heard a list of people who may be witnesses or could be referred to during the trial and were asked whether they had any connection to them or knew them personally.

Benjamin Mendy court case
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Mendy, 28, denies eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one sexual assault against seven complainants.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between October 2018 and August last year.

He pleaded not guilty to one of the counts of rape on Wednesday, having entered not guilty pleas to the other nine charges at earlier hearings.

Mendy, who wore a blue suit, is standing trial alongside Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Salford, who denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Potential jurors also heard the names of the complainants and were asked if they had any connections to Manchester City, Manchester United or police forces.

Benjamin Mendy court case
Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Honorary Recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett told them: “Some of you will appreciate, Mr Mendy is a professional footballer. He plays for Manchester City.”

Eight men and six women were sworn in to serve on the jury, including two jurors who will be discharged after the opening of the case.

They were told the trial was expected to last 15 weeks.

About 20 members of the media were in court for the hearing on Thursday, with others watching by videolink.

A French interpreter was in the dock with the defendants.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal