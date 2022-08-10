Chelsea defender Malang Sarr joins Ligue 1 side Monaco on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr joins Ligue 1 side Monaco on season-long loan

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 5:27 pm
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined Monaco on loan (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined Monaco on loan (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined Ligue 1 side Monaco on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old made 21 first-team appearances for the Blues last season across all competitions, eight of them coming in the Premier League, but has left for a second loan spell in search of regular first-team football.

Although Chelsea have lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen from their central defensive options this summer, they have signed Kalidou Koulibaly and continue to be linked with other targets.

Sarr, who signed for Chelsea two years ago from Nice, spent the 2020-21 campaign with Porto, where he made 19 appearances, six of them in the Champions League.

Sarr had multiple offers to leave on loan last term too, but opted to stay at Stamford Bridge. He made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Aston Villa in September before starting the 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford in October.

Sarr also appeared as a substitute in both of Chelsea’s matches in the FIFA Club World Cup when they beat Palmeiras to lift the trophy in Abu Dhabi in February.

