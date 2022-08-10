Aziz Behich in line for Dundee United debut after getting work permit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aziz Behich in line for Dundee United debut after getting work permit

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 5:31 pm
Dundee Utd manager Jack Ross has Aziz Behich available at last (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aziz Behich has been given the green light to join the Dundee United squad for their Europa Conference League qualifier against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old left-sided player had to wait on a work permit after joining the Tannadice club from Turkish side Giresunspor last month.

The approval has come in time for the second leg of the third qualifying round at the AFAS Stadion where United take a 1-0 lead from last week.

A delighted United boss Jack Ross told the club’s official website: “We got confirmation of his work permit approval yesterday lunchtime which meant he can travel and be involved in the squad tomorrow evening.

“It is a big boost for us. It has been hugely frustrating for him.

“He has been desperate to play for the last two or three games so it is nice to have him available.

“So yes, looking forward to seeing him on the pitch at last.”

Ross believes Behich, capped 52 times for his country, has all the right attributes to be a success at Tannadice.

The former Hibernian and Sunderland boss said: “First of all, (he brings) competition in that area of the pitch.

“Secondly, huge international pedigree, European league experience, he’s an all-round good player.

“Nothing much will faze him, there is a steeliness about his play and an energy and I think United fans will enjoy watching him, how committed he is to want to be a success.

“Part of the attraction of coming is he wanted a new challenge and from getting to know him the last few weeks he is someone who is all in with that.

“He is aggressive in all aspects of his play, how he defends, how he wants to get forward.

“He is quick and that energy and deliveries from the left-hand side of the pitch will be important, maybe in different roles at different times in different games.

“Certainly, overall he strengthens the squad.

“He is just desperate to play. The fact that he has had a taste of games by watching them and the atmosphere around games in Scotland and the atmosphere in the European game has just whetted the appetite even more.

“He was a happy man yesterday and he is excited with what lies ahead as well.”

