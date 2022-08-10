Comedian turns former Liverpool footballer Jan Molby into viral sensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comedian turns former Liverpool footballer Jan Molby into viral sensation

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 5:45 pm
Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has become part of a social media hit (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has become part of a social media hit (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby was big in the 1980s but, having “disappeared off the face of the earth in Britain” has now found himself at the centre of a viral social media hit.

The 59-year-old Dane, who won three league titles and two FA Cups during a 12-year career at Anfield, now works as a pundit for Danish TV but has been thrust back into the spotlight thanks to a creation by comedian Milo McCabe.

McCabe, whose mother is from Liverpool – the city in which he went to university – posts clips of his 1930s-inspired character Troy Hawke greeting surprised shoppers outside high-street stores and was even drafted in to welcome Manchester City’s players back to pre-season training.

The Twitter clip of him advising Kevin De Bruyne “Any doubts just ask yourself, what would Jan Molby do?” has been viewed 3.1 million times on Twitter and has spawned a T-shirt and a birthday card which are being sold to raise money for local foodbanks and Liverpool charity An Hour for Others.

Molby finds the whole thing amusing but slightly baffling.

“A few weeks ago, someone sent me a video saying, ‘Have you seen this?’ as I’m not active on social media,” he told the PA news agency.

“I watched it as I thought, ‘Bizarre’. It is a bizarre decision in many ways to use me in this, I’m not sure what his connection is to me – I assume he’s a Liverpool fan.

“It’s a bit of harmless fun. Even for me it’s almost a whole new generation of people who have become aware of Jan Molby.

“To a certain extent I’ve disappeared off the face of the earth in Britain because I work in Danish TV.”

Molby, who has received an invitation to attend one of McCabe’s shows, added: “A lot of people might know the name but they won’t know what I look like but what I get most is people saying, ‘What would Jan Molby do?’

“I’ve got a 35-year-old son and a 29-year-old daughter and they think it’s absolutely amazing.

“You never quite know with these sort of things that appear on social media how it is going to be accepted but I see it as a positive and I think most people view it as a positive.”

