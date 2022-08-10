USA international Matthew Hoppe joins Middlesborough from Mallorca By Press Association August 10, 2022, 5:48 pm Middlesbrough have signed another striker (Will Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Middlesborough have announced the signing of striker Matthew Hoppe from LaLiga club Mallorca. The 21-year-old USA international has joined Boro on a four-year contract. Hoppe started his career with LA Galaxy’s Academy before joining Schalke and then heading for Spain. He is the second striker signed by Boro boss Chris Wilder this summer, following the arrival of Marcus Forss from Brentford. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo wants release from last year of Man Utd deal Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years Fighting spirit will help shortest Premier League centre-back make leap of faith