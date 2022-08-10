Another classic Brentford signing – Thomas Frank raves about Mikkel Damsgaard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Another classic Brentford signing – Thomas Frank raves about Mikkel Damsgaard

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 6:41 pm
Brentford have signed Danish midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard (PA Wire)
Brentford have signed Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Bees and will link up with the squad in training ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Manchester United. The move is subject to international clearance.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s website: “Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing.

“He is a young player with big potential to develop further. We know we can help Mikkel reach his highest level.

“Mikkel is capable of creating and scoring goals and he has the ability to run with the ball past players. That is a great asset to have in the squad.”

Damsgaard came through the youth ranks at FC Nordsjaelland and made his debut in the Danish top flight at the age of 17.

He moved to Sampdoria two years ago and made 35 appearances for the Serie A side in his first season.

He went on to catch the eye at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament with Denmark, for whom he has 16 caps, but his 2021-22 campaign was disrupted by injury.

