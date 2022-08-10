Ed Slater overwhelmed by support following motor neurone disease diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ed Slater overwhelmed by support following motor neurone disease diagnosis

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 8:37 pm
Ed Slater (PA)
Ed Slater (PA)

Ed Slater says he has been overwhelmed by support from the rugby community after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Former Gloucester and Leicester lock Slater announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect three weeks ago.

The 34-year-old revealed that he had been diagnosed with the devastating degenerative condition that fellow former sports stars Doddie Weir, Rob Burrow and Len Johnrose are also battling.

Ed Slater
Ed Slater in try-scoring action for Gloucester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fund-raising initiatives were immediately launched, with a JustGiving page recently topping £150,000.

And Slater and a group of current and former players arrived back at Gloucester’s Kingsholm ground on Wednesday following a 350-mile cycle ride that lasted three days and raised a further £155,000.

Gloucester and Slater set up the 4Ed campaign, which will initially work to raise awareness of his diagnosis, generate funds for his treatment and support his young family.

The route took in Leicester’s Mattioli Woods Welford Road stadium, Milton Keynes – Slater’s home town – and Twickenham before heading back to the west country, with Slater being joined by the likes of current Gloucester players Lewis Ludlow, Billy Twelvetrees and Fraser Balmain.

They were welcomed by around 250 Gloucester supporters, family and friends, and an emotional Slater said: “I don’t know where to start. I had a little cry coming down Birdlip Hill (seven miles from Kingsholm).

“I am just a normal bloke from Milton Keynes who happened to play a bit of rugby, and the way people have supported me since my diagnosis means so much.

“The welcome here is humbling and mind-blowing. I have had incredible support from the club.

“After receiving the diagnosis I was in an extraordinarily dark place, and they (Gloucester) have lifted me out of that.

“I did have a cry when we came into Gloucester because a lot has changed for me since the diagnosis. I’ve had to give up rugby. I’ve had to give up a lot of things.

“A lot of this challenge was about proving I could still do something which was very difficult, and it nearly broke me.”

Slater, who featured in a number of England squads and represented England Saxons, joined Gloucester in 2017 following seven years with Leicester, where he served as club captain.

Reflecting on the last few weeks, he added: “I just decided that it (disease) is out of my control, there is not a lot I can do about it.

“It is not going to go away and it is not going to change, and it is certainly not going to do that if I sit at home and wallow in self-pity. For me, I just need to get on with doing stuff.

“You think you have a small friendship group of five or six people, then you get overwhelmed with messages and you suddenly realise there are a lot of people who care about you.

“I am not going to help anyone by stewing at home – my kids don’t need it, my wife doesn’t need it, I don’t need it – so I am determined to carry on and try and keep that attitude.

“I am in a good head-space, to be honest.”

