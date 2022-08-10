Blackburn hammer Hartlepool as Rovers continue impressive form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Blackburn hammer Hartlepool as Rovers continue impressive form

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 9:45 pm
Dilan Markanday, centre, struck for Blackburn (Nick Potts/PA)
Dilan Markanday, centre, struck for Blackburn (Nick Potts/PA)

Dilan Markanday scored his first senior goal as Blackburn thumped Hartlepool 4-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Despite a starting XI with an average age of 21, the Championship leaders were far too good for their League Two opponents and never looked back after Scott Wharton headed Rovers into a 32nd-minute lead.

Bradley Dack and Tyrhys Dolan made sure of the win with goals just after the restart and Markanday rounded off the scoring as Rovers confirmed their passage to the next round.

Markanday was twice thwarted early on by Ben Killip but Rovers broke the deadlock when Tyler Morton’s corner was met by a powerful Wharton header.

The post denied Markanday moments later but Rovers put the game to bed as Dack turned in an inch-perfect Tayo Edun cross from close range in the 47th minute and Dolan benefited from a fortunate ricochet before racing clear to confidently slot home four minutes later.

Killip saved smartly from Jack Vale between those quickfire goals, but Rovers notched a fourth 17 minutes from the end as Dack fed Markanday who controlled before slotting into the bottom-right corner.

Rollin Menayese was denied a last-gasp consolation by Aynsley Pears as Rovers ran out comfortable winners.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal