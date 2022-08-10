Sheffield Wednesday see off Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheffield Wednesday see off Sunderland

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 9:49 pm
Dennis Adeniran scored a stunner for Wednesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dennis Adeniran scored a stunner for Wednesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Dennis Adeniran and Sylla Sow scored as Sheffield Wednesday ended Sunderland’s 18-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 triumph in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough.

The result represented a small measure of revenge for Darren Moore’s men following last season’s play-off semi-final defeat against the Black Cats, who fielded a completely different starting XI to that which featured during Saturday’s 3-2 Championship triumph at Bristol City.

Wednesday also made eight changes from the weekend with one of the fresh faces – Adeniran – celebrating his return to the side after seven months sidelined by a hamstring injury by opening the scoring in spectacular style in the 16th minute.

The ex-Fulham and Everton midfielder was encouraged to shoot by home fans after the ball fell to him 30 yards from goal following Liam Palmer’s cleared cross and he obliged with an absolute screamer that rocketed into the helpless Alex Bass’ top right-hand corner.

Jack Diamond dragged Sunderland’s best first-half opportunity across the face of goal after running on to Jay Matete’s pass through the right channel.

Sow – a replacement for the injured Lee Gregory on the stroke of half-time – then made it 2-0 in the 56th minute when he swept into Bass’ bottom corner from eight yards after being picked out excellently from the right by Adeniran, who had intercepted the away keeper’s risky pass out to Aji Alese.

