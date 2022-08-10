We expect more – Paul Warne satisfied with progression but demands improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We expect more – Paul Warne satisfied with progression but demands improvement

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 10:34 pm
Paul Warne’s side are through to the second round (Steven Paston/PA)
Manager Paul Warne was satisfied but not overjoyed as Championship side Rotherham eased into the Carabao Cup second round with a 2-1 win at League One Port Vale.

The Millers were coasting as Oliver Rathbone and Chiedozie Ogbene put the visitors 2-0 up at half-time.

Keeper Aaron Stone denied striker George Kelly a third on the hour and that save almost proved pivotal.

Mal Benning, one of five substitutes introduced with 20 minutes left, scored after 81 minutes.

But United, who lost Conor Washington and Peter Kioso to first-half injuries, held on.

“It was not a classic,” said Warne. “We are not going to wake up tomorrow and remember the game forever.

“But we got through. I said to the lads before the game there are loads of Championship sides who have lost to lower league opposition.

“They are tricky games and it is early in the season. There were parts of our game I liked, there were parts I wasn’t keen on.

“But we got through and as a cup game that’s what it is all about.

“I am not being critical, but we want more; we expect more.

“If you give the ball away as loosely as we did a few times towards the end of the game, if that’s against a Watford you are in deep trouble. So, we need more.”

Vale boss Darrell Clarke said: “The performance was not great. I just thought the last 15-20 minutes was a lot better.

“But we were miles away from what I would class as a good performance. I feel pretty confident when we get it right and we get the standards and fitness levels we need to get, we will be a decent team.”

