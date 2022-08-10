I am very happy – Jon Dahl Tomasson delighted with Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I am very happy – Jon Dahl Tomasson delighted with Blackburn

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 10:34 pm
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side won again (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side won again (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased with the attitude of his squad after a much-changed side cruised to a 4-0 win over Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup.

A youthful Rovers containing two teenagers making their senior bows swept aside their League Two opposition and deservedly went ahead through Scott Wharton’s header – whose brother Adam was one of the debutants.

Bradley Dack and Tyrhys Dolan netted early in the second half and Dilan Markanday’s first senior goal rounded off a perfect evening.

Tomasson said: “A very good game, created lots of chances and scored four beautiful goals. Those games can be difficult but the boys made it easy tonight.

“Another clean sheet, only one shot on goal. A lot of chances, four different goalscorers, lot of players have been patient but are getting a chance and want to perform for the team and they are performing. I am very happy.

“Those boys who have got the chance today have been patient, have been waiting, and I think it was an excellent performance. All the boys did a good job.

“An excellent performance from the youngsters.”

Hartlepool are still waiting for their first goal and win under Paul Hartley, who admitted it was a “difficult evening”.

He said: “We were beaten by the better team. It was just disappointing in the second half especially for 25 minutes.

“We were a goal down at half-time through a set play. I know we didn’t have much play ourselves but the shape was OK and the organisation.

“I said at half-time, make sure you stay in the game. Then we lose two quick goals, really soft goals. After that, it was always going to be difficult. Tried to be organised and keep the scoreline down.

“I expected a little bit better tonight. I thought it was a very difficult evening.”

