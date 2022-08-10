Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore ‘really pleased’ for Dennis Adeniran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore ‘really pleased’ for Dennis Adeniran

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 10:43 pm
Darren Moore’s side beat Sunderland (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darren Moore’s side beat Sunderland (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hailed Dennis Adeniran’s explosive return following a seven-month injury absence as he claimed a goal and an assist in a 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Sunderland.

Adeniran opened the scoring with a spectacular 30-yard, first-half strike before teeing up Sylla Sow with an inch-perfect cross to wrap up victory after the break.

Commenting on the ex-Everton and Fulham midfielder’s display, Moore said: “He’s had problems with his knees and we’ve had to manage him during pre-season on the hard pitches, so it’s great to have him back and I’m really pleased for him that he put in the performance that he did.

“After scoring a goal like that and, then, assisting the second one, he can certainly feel pleased with his night’s work.”

The win stretched Wednesday’s unbeaten run at Hillsborough to an 11th game – equalling their best sequence since February 2016 – with Moore adding: “There were some big performances in a real, quality game and I thought we got stronger as it went on and managed the game well in and out of possession.”

Alex Neil, meanwhile, saw Sunderland lose for the first time in 19 contests but, having fielded a completely different starting XI to that which won 3-2 at Bristol City on Saturday, he was prioritising the club’s Championship campaign.

“It was a challenging evening as we made 11 changes, which is not natural or normal, but it was really important that we did not risk the lads who have put so much effort into our first two games of the season,” Neil explained.

“I also wanted to give all the lads an opportunity to show how they can perform, although it was difficult for them, because we didn’t have too much balance in the team.

“Jack Diamond was playing up front on his own and he’s a wide player, but we tried to come up with a system that would suit the players we wanted to play.”

