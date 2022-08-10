On this day in 2013: Mo Farah adds 10,000m world gold to medal collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013: Mo Farah adds 10,000m world gold to medal collection

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 10:47 pm
Mo Farah added the 10,000m world title to his Olympic gold on this day in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
Mo Farah added the 10,000m world title to his Olympic gold on this day in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)

Mo Farah roared to 10,000 metres gold at the World Championships in Moscow on this day in 2013, spurred on by the memory of having the title snatched from his grasp two years earlier in Daegu.

The double Olympic champion from London 2012 produced a trademark sprint final lap to defeat Ethiopian Ibrahim Jeilan, the man who had pipped him to the crown in 2011.

The 30-year-old Briton took the lead with two laps to go, having recovered from an apparent stumble, and had the strength in the home straight to hold off Jeilan and take victory in 27 minutes 21.71 seconds.

Athletics – 2013 IAAF World Athletics Championships – Day One – Luzhniki Stadium
Mo Farah secured gold in the men’s 10,000m at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow (Adam Davy/PA)

“It was very exciting,” Farah said. “Two years ago almost exactly the same thing happened at this time.

“I knew Jeilan was capable, so it was just important I had something left.

“To be honest with you, with the last lap I could see he was there and I was thinking, ‘God, I’ve got to make this lap worth it’.

“At 200m again I could see him trying down the right side. I was thinking on the home straight ‘not again, not again, not again’.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Farah received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace in November 2017 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Two years ago Jeilan did wonderfully and ran a great race. But ever since then something has been missing and after London you just want to get that feeling again.”

Farah went on to defend his 5,000m crown at the Luzhniki Stadium and retained both global titles two years later in Beijing.

He went on to complete the double again at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and in 2017 was knighted and named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal