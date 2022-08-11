David Martindale closing on one final attacking signing for Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale closing on one final attacking signing for Livingston

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 12:49 pm
David Martindale plans to add a new attacker (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale believes he is close to completing his summer recruitment with the addition of a new attacking player.

The Lions boss is delighted with the overall make-up of his squad but still plans to make one more signing.

“I’m still looking for probably one more to come into the building but I’m fairly happy with where we are as a collective unit,” he said. “I’m looking to bring an offensive player in.”

Asked if an arrival was imminent, Martindale said: “Nearly. But until it’s signed, you’re still a million miles away. We’re talking to a couple of clubs and players and we’ll hopefully get something done before the window shuts.

“I’ve got a Plan B though. If we miss out before the window shuts, there are a couple of out-of-contract players I’ve got my eye on that we can potentially sign after the window. If the window shut tomorrow though, I’d be quite happy with where we are. I think we’ve got more than enough to be competitive in the league this year.”

Martindale is unfazed by the prospect of his side coming up against Martin Boyle this Saturday after opponents Hibernian re-signed the Australia attacker last weekend following seven months with Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly.

The highly-regarded 29-year-old marked his first appearance back at the Hibees by stepping off the bench to score an equaliser five minutes into stoppage time against Hearts on Sunday.

“We’re used to playing against Martin Boyle,” said Martindale. “I think he played in two of the four games against us last season and we’ve played against him in previous years.

“I think it’s a huge signing for Hibs. It’s nice to see him back in the Scottish Premiership because he’s an exciting player. It will give Hibs a wee lift. But we’re at home so we’ll try to focus on our own gameplan as opposed to the opponents, albeit we’ll look at that tactical detail in terms of if Martin starts the game or Martin doesn’t start.

“That’s not any different to how we’d approach things with, for instance, (Elias) Melkersen. We’ll highlight Hibs’ strengths and if Martin Boyle’s on the park he’ll be one of their strengths, so we’ll identify that.”

