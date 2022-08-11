David Martindale closing on one final attacking signing for Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston manager David Martindale believes he is close to completing his summer recruitment with the addition of a new attacking player.

The Lions boss is delighted with the overall make-up of his squad but still plans to make one more signing.

“I’m still looking for probably one more to come into the building but I’m fairly happy with where we are as a collective unit,” he said. “I’m looking to bring an offensive player in.”

Asked if an arrival was imminent, Martindale said: “Nearly. But until it’s signed, you’re still a million miles away. We’re talking to a couple of clubs and players and we’ll hopefully get something done before the window shuts.

“I’ve got a Plan B though. If we miss out before the window shuts, there are a couple of out-of-contract players I’ve got my eye on that we can potentially sign after the window. If the window shut tomorrow though, I’d be quite happy with where we are. I think we’ve got more than enough to be competitive in the league this year.”

Martindale is unfazed by the prospect of his side coming up against Martin Boyle this Saturday after opponents Hibernian re-signed the Australia attacker last weekend following seven months with Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly.

The highly-regarded 29-year-old marked his first appearance back at the Hibees by stepping off the bench to score an equaliser five minutes into stoppage time against Hearts on Sunday.

“We’re used to playing against Martin Boyle,” said Martindale. “I think he played in two of the four games against us last season and we’ve played against him in previous years.

“I think it’s a huge signing for Hibs. It’s nice to see him back in the Scottish Premiership because he’s an exciting player. It will give Hibs a wee lift. But we’re at home so we’ll try to focus on our own gameplan as opposed to the opponents, albeit we’ll look at that tactical detail in terms of if Martin starts the game or Martin doesn’t start.

“That’s not any different to how we’d approach things with, for instance, (Elias) Melkersen. We’ll highlight Hibs’ strengths and if Martin Boyle’s on the park he’ll be one of their strengths, so we’ll identify that.”