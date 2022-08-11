Carlos Mendes Gomes an injury doubt as Luton host Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midweek goalscorer Carlos Mendes Gomes is expected to sit out Luton’s Sky Bet Championship home match with Preston on Saturday.

Gomes scored a stunning long-range effort on Tuesday against Newport but was forced off at half-time at Kenilworth Road with a muscle injury and is unlikely to recover in time.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones made 11 changes for the Carabao Cup tie and saw his makeshift side go down 3-2 to exit the competition in the first round.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (knee) remains injured while late checks will have to be made on Alfie Doughty and Fred Onyedinma, but Jones appears set to revert to the starting XI which held Burnley to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

Visiting Preston are still without forward Ched Evans, who serves the final game of his three-match ban for an opening day red card against Wigan.

North End had fired blanks in their first two league encounters but struck four times on Tuesday to win 4-1 at divisional rivals Huddersfield in the cup.

Ali McCann netted a brace to press home his claims for a starting berth and Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez impressed on his full debut.

Bambo Diaby (knee) is still sidelined.