Rochdale set to go with strongest starting line-up for visit of Grimsby

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 2:21 pm
Rochdale’s back-up goalkeeper Cieran Slicker injured an ankle in midweek (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale will restore his strongest line-up for the visit of Grimsby after the Carabao Cup victory over Burton.

Back-up goalkeeper Cieran Slicker – one of five changes in midweek – was forced off with an ankle problem midway through the second half but Richard O’Donnell will return regardless.

Midfielder Liam Kelly has missed the last two matches with an ankle problem but could come back into contention.

On-loan West Brom forward Rayhaan Tulloch made his debut in midweek but will probably return to the bench, while strikers Luke Charman and Tahvon Campbell, and midfielder Jimmy Keohane are sidelined.

Grimsby summer signing Stephen Wearne is pushing for his first league start after completing 90 minutes in the midweek cup win over Crewe.

Striker Aribim Pepple went straight into the side a day after his loan move from Luton and, with Ryan Taylor as the only match-fit striker, he could retain his place.

However, Jordan Maguire-Drew is another option open to manager Paul Hurst.

Fellow forward John McAtee will be sidelined until the end of the year with a shoulder problem which requires surgery.

