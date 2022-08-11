Bristol Rovers have Paul Coutts back from suspension for Oxford clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bristol Rovers have Paul Coutts back from suspension for Oxford clash

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 2:36 pm
Bristol Rovers captain Paul Coutts has served out a four-match ban (Nick Potts/PA)
Bristol Rovers captain Paul Coutts has served out a four-match ban (Nick Potts/PA)

Bristol Rovers will have captain Paul Coutts available again following suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against Oxford.

Scottish midfielder Coutts has now served out a four-match ban, which carried over from the end of last season following a red card for violent conduct.

Defender Alfie Kilgour could be asked to start again having come in for James Gibbons, who missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Crawley with an unspecified injury and is expected to be facing a spell out.

Nick Anderton is not available, the left-back having been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer which requires surgery.

Oxford could hand a debut to new loan signing Kyle Joseph.

The 20-year-old forward has signed on a season-long loan from Swansea, so is expected to go straight into Karl Robinson’s squad.

The U’s pulled off a shock penalty shoot-out win over the Swans in midweek, when Robinson made several changes including a first start for midfielder Tyler Goodrham.

Forwards Sam Baldock (thigh) and Yanic Wildschut (hamstring) both continue their rehabilitation.

