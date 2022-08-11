Perry Ng to return from suspension for Cardiff’s game against Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perry Ng to return from suspension for Cardiff’s game against Birmingham

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 2:39 pm
Perry Ng should return for Cardiff’s home clash with Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)
Perry Ng should return for Cardiff’s home clash with Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)

Cardiff will welcome back defender Perry Ng for the visit of Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Ng was sent off in the opening-day success over Norwich for two bookable offences but has now served his one-match ban.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison will be without Vontae Daley-Campbell after his debut in midweek ended with a late dismissal during a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup.

Jack Simpson signed for Cardiff on Tuesday and will expect to be part of the matchday squad for the first time.

Birmingham will welcome Przemyslaw Placheta back into the fold after he was forced to sit out their cup defeat on penalties to parent club Norwich due to the terms of his loan.

Placheta netted in Blues’ 2-1 win over Huddersfield on Friday, which briefly sent the club to the top of the Championship.

Jonathan Leko did his chances of a recall no harm with a goal in midweek after two unused substitute appearances in the second tier this season.

Gary Gardner, Krystian Bielik and Nico Gordon are still absent and building up fitness before they can impress new boss John Eustace.

