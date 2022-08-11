Ben Fox aiming to feature for Northampton against Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Fox aiming to feature for Northampton against Hartlepool

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 2:58 pm
Ben Fox (right) could feature for Northampton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Fox (right) could feature for Northampton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Fox could feature for Northampton when they face Hartlepool.

The midfielder joined the Cobblers earlier in the transfer window and had his first taste of competitive action against Wycombe in midweek.

Brighton loanee Marc Leonard could also push for minutes after starting against the Chairboys in midweek.

Right-back Aaron McGowan is expected to be sidelined with a knee injury.

Hartlepool will monitor the fitness of defender Alex Lacey after he missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Blackburn as a precaution.

New signing Mo Sylla made his debut against Rovers and, although he went off with cramp late in the game, the midfielder should be involved at Sixfields.

Pools made seven changes for the Ewood Park clash and suffered a second 4-0 defeat of the season.

Boss Paul Hartley should bring back full-back duo Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson, while second-half substitutes Josh Umerah, Jake Hastie and Callum Cooke are also expected to be restored to the starting XI.

