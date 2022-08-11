Scott Parker backing Bournemouth new-boy Marcos Senesi to be a big hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Parker backing Bournemouth new-boy Marcos Senesi to be a big hit

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 3:34 pm
Argentina defender Marcos Senesi could make his debut against Manchester City (AFC Bournemouth Handout)
Argentina defender Marcos Senesi could make his debut against Manchester City (AFC Bournemouth Handout)

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker is confident “aggressive” Argentina defender Marcos Senesi can help keep his squad on the front foot in their battle for Premier League survival.

Senesi completed his switch from Dutch club Feyenoord in a reported £12.6million deal earlier this week and could be in contention to make his debut in Saturday’s trip to champions Manchester City.

The 25-year-old is the fifth summer recruit to bolster Parker’s options and the centre-half will offer some extra defensive options, with midfielder Jefferson Lerma having been deployed in a makeshift back three for the win over Aston Villa.

“I’m pleased we’ve managed to get Marcos in, a player we’ve had our eye on,” Parker said. “He is a South American defender in the sense that he is an aggressive, front-foot defender.

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has high hopes for his new signing (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“He has come off a bit of a slow week, in terms of last week, because of the transfer and this week we have progressed him slowly.

“We don’t want to rush him in, but for sure, he is going to be involved.”

Experienced goalkeeper Neto has also just arrived from Barcelona and Parker accepts it will take time for players to adapt to their new surroundings.

“It is difficult when you come in from different countries, different environments, different cultures,” the Bournemouth boss said at a press conference.

“I am very conscious on how players settle in and sometimes it can be quite daunting.

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Parker watched his side start the season with a win against Aston Villa (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I think this is quite an easy environment to come into, a young squad, and both boys seem to have hit the ground running.”

Fellow new recruits defender Ryan Fredericks (calf) and midfielder Joe Rothwell (quad) will both have to wait a while longer to get their first taste of Premier League action with the Cherries.

“Ryan’s come on a little bit, he’s out on the grass with us and he’s pushing ahead in the right direction,” Parker said.

“He is probably a few weeks away from being fully integrated into training.

“Joe is a little bit behind that and is still not out on the grass at this moment in time.

“He is progressing in the right way, but given where his injury was, this is where he currently is.”

