Southampton have serious concerns over Lyanco fitness before Leeds clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton have a major doubt over defender Lyanco for their Premier League clash with Leeds.

The Brazilian, who was not in the squad for last weekend’s defeat by Tottenham, has missed training this week because of a knee problem.

Tino Livramento is Saints’ only long-term absentee.

Leeds will be boosted by the return to the squad of captain Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw, summer signing Luis Sinisterra and Dan James.

Cooper (Achilles), Forshaw (knee) and Sinisterra (hamstring) have all recovered from injury and James is available after suspension.

All three players are expected to start on the bench. Junior Firpo (knee) is another two weeks away, while Stuart Dallas (fractured femur) and Luke Ayling (knee) are still out.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Caballero, Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Romeu, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong, Adams, Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Salisu, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery, Simeu, Lavia.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Kristensen, Cooper, Adams, Harrison, Roca, Rodrigo, Aaronson, Bamford, Gelhardt, Cooper, Forshaw, Klich, James, Greenwood, Summerville, Klaesson, Hjelde, Gray, Gyabi, Drameh.