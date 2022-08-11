Matty Lund pushing to start in Salford’s home game against Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matty Lund pushing to start in Salford’s home game against Crewe

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 3:47 pm
Salford midfielder Matty Lund could be in contention to start (Tim Goode/PA)
Salford midfielder Matty Lund could come into contention to start at home to Crewe.

Salford midfielder Matty Lund could come into contention to start at home to Crewe.

The 31-year-old made his first appearance of the season with a 66-minute comeback in the midweek 5-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Bolton after completing a suspension carried over from the previous campaign.

New signing Elliot Simoes was an unused substitute against Wanderers after recovering from injury but defender Ash Eastham was still missing.

Defender Liam Shephard is sidelined with muscular and tendon tears.

Crewe boss Alex Morris will restore his full-strength side after experimentation in the Carabao Cup led to a 4-0 defeat to Grimsby.

Morris made seven changes, including five full debuts, and five substitutions in the game but will revert to the core of the team which has won its first two matches.

Striker Christopher Long, who has been absent after an injury in pre-season, could be back in contention next weekend.

Goalkeeper Dave Richards is expected to play again before the end of the month after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged finger.

