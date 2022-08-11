Michael Appleton set to ring the changes as Blackpool play host to Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton could restore a number of players to his line-up for the visit of Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

Appleton made seven changes for the Carabao Cup loss to Barrow on penalties in midweek with goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw among those likely to come back in.

Veteran defender Richard Keogh is no longer an option after joining Ipswich this week.

Jordan Gabriel and James Husband will hope for more action after returning from injury against Barrow.

Wales duo Ben Cabango and Joe Allen are both in contention to start for the Swans at Bloomfield Road.

The pair both made their first appearances of the season in the midweek cup tie at Oxford with Cabango playing the full 90 minutes and Allen the final half hour.

Forward Jamie Paterson is a doubt with a knock.

Paterson was not involved on Tuesday and will be assessed prior to the trip.