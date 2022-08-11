Ash Palmer back in the Stockport squad to face Colchester at home By Press Association August 11, 2022, 4:40 pm Stockport’s Ash Palmer (left) returns from suspension (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stockport welcome back Ash Palmer for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester. The defender served a one-match ban during the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Harrogate following his sending off against Stevenage last weekend. Midfielder Will Collar is also set to remain sidelined after being forced out of the Stevenage match during the first half following lengthy treatment for concussion. Boss Dave Challinor made nine changes for the cup clash and will ponder his line-up as Stockport chase their first point since returning to the Football League. Colchester will check on experienced pair Freddie Sears and Alan Judge. Both missed the Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich in midweek with knocks suffered in the draw with Carlisle last weekend. Tommy Smith (foot) and Emyr Huws (ankle) both remain on the sidelines. Youngsters Al-Amin Kazeem, Marley Marshall Miranda and Ossama Ashley all started the cup win and will hope to feature. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ben Fox aiming to feature for Northampton against Hartlepool Dave Challinor hails the strength of Stockport’s squad after win at Harrogate Luke Hannant sends Colchester through at Ipswich’s expense Ash Phillips and Tyler Morton to start for Blackburn against Hartlepool