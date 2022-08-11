Manor Solomon injury forces Fulham boss Marco Silva back into transfer market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been forced back into the transfer market after an injury to new signing Manor Solomon.

The 23-year-old joined Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk last month and came off the bench during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

But Solomon has suffered a knee injury which will require surgery and means he joins fellow winger Harry Wilson on the sidelines.

Silva, who has been linked with a move for former Chelsea and Arsenal wideman Willian, said: “We need more. It’s clear we need more. Our priority in the last few weeks was to complete our backline.

“Unfortunately what has happened with our wingers is not a normal situation. We have to do something to have solutions, because right now we don’t have. We will do our best to get the squad complete.

“I won’t speak about players or rumours. If I did I would be here for hours. But behind the scenes we have to work and we are doing that.

“Of course it’s clear the positions we are trying to add players. More now because of the injuries to Wilson and Solomon.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is looking for solutions on the wings following injuries to Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon (Adam Davy/PA)

“We are talking about many games that we cannot just have two wingers to play.

“We cannot, at this level, not have solutions on the bench for that position. It’s a position we normally have to put fresh legs on in a match. Even if they are performing really well, normally you need fresh legs in that position.

“It is a position that we demand a lot from, the players in that position, with the way we play. We can adapt some players to there, but it’s not the same thing and it is of course something urgent for us.”

Israel international Solomon is set to go under the knife next week.

Silva added: “He will probably get surgery in the next few days and, when he gets the surgery, we will have more news about it and we will be more sure about the timeline for him to come back.

“But it looks a long time injured. Let’s see. I think it’s better we wait for the surgery and after we will know more details about it.

“It’s too early for me to talk about it. Let’s wait a few days and after I will be more sure.”