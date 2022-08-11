Jay Rich-Baghuelou ruled out for season as Accrington prepare to host Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington are without Jay Rich-Baghuelou for their Sky Bet League One clash with Burton after the defender was ruled out for the season this week.

Rich-Baghuelou was forced off after 21 minutes of last weekend’s victory over Shrewsbury with an ankle injury and tests have since confirmed he faces a long-term lay-off.

New signing Alhagi Touray Sisay is not yet ready to feature due to a calf injury.

Defender Michael Nottingham and midfielder David Morgan remain on the sidelines.

Burton expect forward Gassan Ahadme to be fit to feature.

The Moroccan went off after a blow to the hip in the latter stages of the first half at Rochdale on Tuesday, but the problem is not thought to be serious.

Defender Michael Mancienne will be out for several months after undergoing knee surgery.

William Kokolo is unavailable for personal reasons.