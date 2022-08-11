Jay Rich-Baghuelou ruled out for season as Accrington prepare to host Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jay Rich-Baghuelou ruled out for season as Accrington prepare to host Burton

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 5:40 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 7:23 pm
Accrington’s Jay Rich-Baghuelou faces a lengthy lay-off (Will Matthews/PA)
Accrington's Jay Rich-Baghuelou faces a lengthy lay-off (Will Matthews/PA)

Accrington are without Jay Rich-Baghuelou for their Sky Bet League One clash with Burton after the defender was ruled out for the season this week.

Rich-Baghuelou was forced off after 21 minutes of last weekend’s victory over Shrewsbury with an ankle injury and tests have since confirmed he faces a long-term lay-off.

New signing Alhagi Touray Sisay is not yet ready to feature due to a calf injury.

Defender Michael Nottingham and midfielder David Morgan remain on the sidelines.

Burton expect forward Gassan Ahadme to be fit to feature.

The Moroccan went off after a blow to the hip in the latter stages of the first half at Rochdale on Tuesday, but the problem is not thought to be serious.

Defender Michael Mancienne will be out for several months after undergoing knee surgery.

William Kokolo is unavailable for personal reasons.

