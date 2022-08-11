Micky Mellon expected to make changes when Tranmere host Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Micky Mellon expected to make changes when Tranmere host Gillingham

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 6:19 pm
Micky Mellon’s side host Gillingham this weekend (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon’s side host Gillingham this weekend (Simon Marper/PA)

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon will rotate his side again for the visit of Gillingham.

The Rovers boss made five changes for the penalty shoot-out Carabao Cup victory over Accrington, using the game to get some players up to fitness.

Defender Jordan Turnbull played his first 45 minutes of the season and striker Joel Mumbongo made his first appearance since December as a late substitute, but both are likely to be on the bench at the weekend along with defender Ben Hockenhull, who was part of the midweek squad but did not feature.

Forward Charlie Jolley, defender Tom Davies and midfielder Kieron Morris are all still absent.

Gillingham captain Stuart O’Keefe is close to a return after a knee injury which has prevented his participation so far this season.

However, midfielder Dom Jefferies is still out with a knock sustained on the opening day and is not likely to be fit until next weekend.

Midfielder Joe Gbode was an unused substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon after returning following concussion which forced him to miss last weekend.

New striker Lewis Walker made his first start in midweek but is likely to drop down to the bench again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal