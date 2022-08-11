Suspension rules Jensen Weir out of Morecambe’s meeting with Fleetwood By Press Association August 11, 2022, 6:40 pm Brighton loanee Jensen Weir (right) was sent off in midweek (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Morecambe will be without Jensen Weir through suspension as they host Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One. The midfielder was sent off after collecting two yellow cards in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Stoke, which the Shrimps won on penalties. New signing Jacob Bedeau could come into contention having been ineligible in midweek. Forward Courtney Duffus is a long-term absentee with a knee injury. Fleetwood are weakened further in attack following the departure of Ellis Harrison. Harrison played in both of the Cod Army’s first two league games but has now signed for Port Vale. His exit comes after Promise Omochere suffered a fractured eye socket in the opening game of the season. Defender Darnell Johnson is expected to miss the first two months of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Derek Adams feels Morecambe deserved their penalty shoot-out win over Stoke Scott Brown’s Fleetwood edge out Wigan after Ged Garner winner Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has decisions to make ahead of Wigan clash Scott Brown without Promise Omochere for Fleetwood’s game against Plymouth